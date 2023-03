SARASOTA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a 10,378-square-foot retail property located at 8546 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. CVS/pharmacy occupies the building on a net-lease basis. The property was built in 1999 on a 1.6-acre site. Joseph Prio, Alan Lipsky and Barry Wolfe of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, FFT Livingstone Investors Inc. An undisclosed private investor was the buyer.