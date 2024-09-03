Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of Golden Corral-Occupied Property in Schererville, Indiana

SCHERERVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a 10,582-square-foot restaurant property occupied by Golden Corral in Schererville, a city in northwest Indiana. Built in 2006, the asset is located at 915 Eagle Ridge Drive next to a Home Depot. Sean Sharko, Austin Weisenbeck and Daniel Chumbley of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based real estate investment company, and procured the buyer, an out-of-state real estate partnership. Josh Caruana, broker of record in Indiana, assisted in closing the transaction.