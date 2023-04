NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a 7,356-square-foot retail property located at 1 Worth St. in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The seller was Xeno Lightning, a film production company that had owned and operated out of the six-story building since 1990. The buyer was not disclosed. Trever Gallina of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal.