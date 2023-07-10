Monday, July 10, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of Office Building in Haverhill, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a 142,000-square-foot office building in Haverhill, located north of Boston near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Built in 1911 and renovated in 2005, the eight-story building, which has conversion potential, was leased to more than 70 tenants at the time of sale. Luigi Lessa and Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family ownership group, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer.

