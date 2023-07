HARVEY, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.5 million sale of Travelodge by Wyndham – New Orleans, a 212-room hotel located in Harvey, roughly seven miles outside downtown New Orleans. Constructed in 1971 on 3.8 acres at 2200 Westbank Expressway, the hotel comprises 125,539 square feet. David Altman, Adam Sklaver and Philip Kates of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property, which sold in auction, on behalf of the seller, New York-based Hong Park.