Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Commercial Development Site in Canton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CANTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a 2.2-acre commercial development site in Canton, located south of Boston. The three contiguous parcels at 399 and 403 Neponset St. and 0 Jackson St. are located within a zoning overlay district that allows for multifamily redevelopment of up to four stories as of right. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

