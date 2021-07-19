Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Dayton-Area Retail Portfolio

HUBER HEIGHTS AND VANDALIA, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a Dayton-area retail portfolio occupied by Wendy’s for $4.6 million. The two properties are located in Huber Heights and Vandalia. CJ Jackson, Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, a private investor. Buyer information was not disclosed.