NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a 10-unit apartment building in Queens. The elevator-served building at 18-10 Astoria Blvd. offers studio and one-bedroom units, as well as a landscaped rooftop terrace. Sean Fopeano, Shaun Riney, Louis Zarif and David Cornejo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.