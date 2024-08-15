Thursday, August 15, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Retail Building Leased to Walgreens in Amityville, New York

by Taylor Williams

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a 15,120-square-foot retail building leased to Walgreens in the Long Island community of Amityville. The building was constructed on 2.6 acres in 2001, and Walgreens recently extended its lease through 2035. Derrick Dougherty and Nick Geaneotes of Marcus & Millichap represented the sellers in the transaction and procured the buyer. Both parties were locally based entities that requested anonymity. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

