NORTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a 10,125-square-foot retail property in Norton, located in the southern part of The Bay State, that is net leased to CVS. The property was built on 1.5 acres in 2000. Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Thomas Shihadeh of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.