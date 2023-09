WOODHAVEN, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a two-tenant retail property in Woodhaven, a southern suburb of Detroit. The asset is home to Office Depot and Five Below. Ashish Vakhariya, Seth Haron and Darin Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. Dylan Wolf and Clayton Brown of Marcus & Millichap represented the cash buyer, which completed a 1031 exchange.