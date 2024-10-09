Wednesday, October 9, 2024
AcquisitionsMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7M Sale of Apartment Building in Mansfield, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.7 million sale of a 25-unit apartment building in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Boston. The building at 1 Samoset Ave., which is known locally as “The Grain Mill” and was converted from that use to residential in 1981, consists of 24 one-bedroom apartments and a two-bedroom penthouse. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local limited liability companies, in the transaction.

