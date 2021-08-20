REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7M Sale of Retail Property in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.7 million sale of a 4,416-square-foot retail property that is ground-leased to Bank of America in the Northern New Jersey community of Fair Lawn. Alan Cafiero, Ben Sgambati, David Cafiero and John Moroz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

