Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7M Sale of Retail Property Leased to 7-Eleven in Freehold, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.7 million sale of a retail property in Freehold, an eastern suburb of Trenton, that is leased to 7-Eleven on a triple-net basis. The property consists of a 3,100-square-foot convenience store and a 12-pump fuel station. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Mark Krantz and Derrick Dougherty, also with Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer. Both parties were locally based investors that requested anonymity.

