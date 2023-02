Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Industrial Facility in Rockledge, Florida

Rockledge Business Center is a 47,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 1535 Cogswell St. in Rockledge, Fla.

ROCKLEDGE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of Rockledge Business Center, a 47,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 1535 Cogswell St. in Rockledge. The buyer and seller, both private investors, requested anonymity. Ray Turchi and David Vaughn of Marcus & Millichap’s Orlando office represented both parties in the transaction.