Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Industrial Flex Building in North Andover, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a 30,855-square-foot industrial flex building located outside of Boston in North Andover. Completed in 1997, the building at 45 Beechwood Drive features 11,500 square feet of office space and 19,355 square feet of warehouse space, as well as two loading docks, one drive-in bay and a clear height of 14 feet. Mattias Edenkrans, Harrison Klein and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private entities that requested anonymity, in the transaction..

