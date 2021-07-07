REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Medical Office Property in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

1790 Coral Way

Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a three-story, 15,250-square-foot medical office property located at 1790 Coral Way in Miami.

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a three-story, 15,250-square-foot medical office property located at 1790 Coral Way in Miami. Douglas Mandel and Adam Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Miami-based L2 Partners, a limited liability company, was the seller. The seller will occupy about 30 percent of the building.

The property’s corner location is directly on the south side of the historic Coral Way Corridor that connects Coral Gables and Miami. The property is also close to both Brickell and Coral Gables. The building is on about one-third of an acre.

In 2018, the property had a full renovation including a new roof, hurricane-impact windows and exterior painting, as well as common area and mechanical upgrades. The office features onsite covered parking, gated and fenced grounds, impact windows and doors, secured access and modern finishes.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews