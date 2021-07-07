Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Medical Office Property in Miami

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a three-story, 15,250-square-foot medical office property located at 1790 Coral Way in Miami. Douglas Mandel and Adam Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Miami-based L2 Partners, a limited liability company, was the seller. The seller will occupy about 30 percent of the building.

The property’s corner location is directly on the south side of the historic Coral Way Corridor that connects Coral Gables and Miami. The property is also close to both Brickell and Coral Gables. The building is on about one-third of an acre.

In 2018, the property had a full renovation including a new roof, hurricane-impact windows and exterior painting, as well as common area and mechanical upgrades. The office features onsite covered parking, gated and fenced grounds, impact windows and doors, secured access and modern finishes.