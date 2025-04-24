Thursday, April 24, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a mixed-use building in Lower Manhattan. The building at 47 Bayard St. in Chinatown was originally constructed in 1910 and consists of a ground-floor retail space occupied by Nice One Bakery, two residential units and four commercial units across the second and third floors. Matt Fotis, Michael Weinstein and Colton Traynham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. 

