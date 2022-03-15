REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Retail Center in Forsyth, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

FORSYTH, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of Forsyth Center in Forsyth, about 45 miles east of Springfield, the state capital. The 30,087-square-foot retail center is located at 1460 Koester Road. The property is home to PetSmart and Dollar Tree, both of which have been tenants since the center was constructed in 2006. Tammy Saia and Tami Andrew of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local developer. Buyer information was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  