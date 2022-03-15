Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Retail Center in Forsyth, Illinois

FORSYTH, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of Forsyth Center in Forsyth, about 45 miles east of Springfield, the state capital. The 30,087-square-foot retail center is located at 1460 Koester Road. The property is home to PetSmart and Dollar Tree, both of which have been tenants since the center was constructed in 2006. Tammy Saia and Tami Andrew of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local developer. Buyer information was not provided.