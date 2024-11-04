Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Westborough, Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of Westmeadow Plaza, a retail center located in Westborough, roughly 35 miles west of Boston. Tenants at the 27,867-square-foot center include Papa Gino’s, H&R Block, Westborough Dentistry and Spices of India. Westmeadow Plaza’s tenant roster spans 15 users, and the property was fully leased at the time of sale. Evan Griffith, Tony Pepdjonovic and Brett Kilar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.