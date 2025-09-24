Wednesday, September 24, 2025
The 5,915-square-foot property opened in May of this year.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Wawa-Occupied Retail Property in Noblesville, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a newly built retail property occupied by Wawa in the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville. Located at 2701 Westfield Road, the 5,915-square-foot asset features a new 20-year absolute NNN ground lease corporately guaranteed by Wawa Inc. The store, which opened in May, is positioned at the entrance to Midland Pointe, a $72 million development with luxury apartments and more than 40,000 square feet of retail space. Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Florida-based developer, in association with Josh Caruana, the firm’s broker of record in Indiana. The buyer was undisclosed.

