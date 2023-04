CINCINNATI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 15,000-square-foot medical office building occupied by Mercy Health in Cincinnati for $4.9 million. The net-leased property is located at 8599 Ridge Road. Mercy Health has 10 years remaining on its lease. Mark Ruble, Christopher Mitchel, Chris Lind and William Skoch of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not provided.