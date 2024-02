NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.9 million sale of a 10,900-square-foot retail and medical office building in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood. The building at 1670 E. 17th St. has 12 suites and is zoned for up to 4,700 square feet of expansion. Jakub Nowak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.