Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.9M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Retail Property in Franklin, Louisiana

The property, which is net-leased to Walgreens, sold for $4.9 million.

FRANKLIN, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 14,820-square-foot net-leased retail property located at 2030 Main St. in Franklin. The property, which is net-leased to Walgreens, sold for $4.9 million.

Brennan Clegg, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. David Cutler, Joshua Johnson and Kirk Trammell of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, also a limited liability company. Chris Shaheen of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing this transaction.

The Walgreens property is situated 46.6 miles from Lafayette, about 1.3 miles from Franklin Foundation Hospital and within walking distance to a Walmart. Walgreens has 12.5 years left on its lease.