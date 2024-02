NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $41 million sale of a portfolio of five multifamily buildings in Manhattan’s East Village area totaling 73 apartments and six commercial spaces. The buildings primarily house market-rate units. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley, Matthew Berger and Zan Colin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Kushner Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.