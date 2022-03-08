REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $44.7M Sale of Washington Plaza Shopping Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Located in downtown Los Angeles, Washington Plaza features 136,908 square feet of retail space.

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has arranged the sale of Washington Plaza, a grocery-anchored retail property located in downtown Los Angeles. Southern California-based Eagles Nest Property LLC sold the asset to Reliable Properties for $44.7 million.

The 136,908-square-foot asset was fully occupied at the time of sale. Long-term tenants include 99 Cents Only and Rite Aid. Additional tenants include DaVita Dialysis, Ace Cash Express, Dunkin’, Baskin Robbins, WaBa Grill, El Pollo Loco, T-Mobile, Panda Express and Boost Mobile.

Orbell Ovaness and Ara Rostamian of the Ovaness-Rostamian Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

