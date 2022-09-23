Marcus & Millichap Brokers $44M Sale of Hills at Hoover Apartments in Metro Birmingham

Built in the early 1970s, The Hills at Hoover has recently undergone a significant remodel across several interior units.

HOOVER, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $44 million sale of The Hills at Hoover, a 320-unit apartment community in Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham. Josh Jacobs and Royce Emerson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family office based in New Jersey, and procured the buyer, a Florida-based multifamily owner/operator. Built in the early 1970s, The Hills at Hoover has recently undergone a significant remodel across several interior units, according to Jacobs. According to Apartments.com, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, pool, playground, tennis court and a grilling/picnic areas.