Friday, October 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Seaside-Apts-Santa-Cruz-CA
Seaside Apartments in Santa Cruz, Calif., offers 84 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $45M Sale of Seaside Apartments in Santa Cruz, California

by Amy Works

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Seaside Apartments, an 84-unit affordable housing property in Santa Cruz. The asset traded for $45 million, or $535,714 per unit.

Comprising five two-story residential buildings and one single-story office and amenities building, Seaside Apartments offers 16 one-bedroom units, 52 two-bedroom apartments and 16 three-bedroom townhome units. Community amenities include a children’s playground, barbecue and picnic area, laundry facilities and carports.

Mitchell Zurich, Kirk Trammell, David Cutler and Joshua Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

You may also like

Waterton Purchases 903 Peachtree Apartment Tower in Midtown...

Berkadia Brokers $76M Sale of LangTree Lake Norman...

Davis Purchases 235,108 SF Research-and-Development Portfolio in Atlanta...

CBRE Arranges $33M Sale of New RTP Life...

Stoic Equity Partners Acquires 94,589 SF Industrial Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Cantera...

MassDevelopment Provides $45M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing...

Chase Properties Buys 180,000 SF Shopping Center in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 154,777 SF Office Building...