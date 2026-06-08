Marcus & Millichap Brokers $47M Sale of Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Versailles Apartments, a five-story multifamily property located at 8811 Burton Way in Los Angeles. The asset traded for $47 million, or $602,564 per unit. Tony Azzi and Rabbie Banafsheha of the Azzi Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were undisclosed, in the transaction.

Constructed in 1989, The Versailles Apartments features 78 residences, a rooftop pool and deck, a fitness center, laundry facilities on every floor and two levels of subterranean parking. Apartments include hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwashers, while select units have washers and dryers.