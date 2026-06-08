Monday, June 8, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $47M Sale of Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Versailles Apartments, a five-story multifamily property located at 8811 Burton Way in Los Angeles. The asset traded for $47 million, or $602,564 per unit. Tony Azzi and Rabbie Banafsheha of the Azzi Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were undisclosed, in the transaction.

Constructed in 1989, The Versailles Apartments features 78 residences, a rooftop pool and deck, a fitness center, laundry facilities on every floor and two levels of subterranean parking. Apartments include hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwashers, while select units have washers and dryers.

You may also like

Cinnaire Closes $307M LIHTC Equity Fund for 2,259...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 82,847 SF Avalon Crossing...

Krueger Group Opens 25-Unit Rental Townhome Development in...

Upland Arranges Sales of Chipotle, Starbucks Properties in...

IPA Capital Markets Secures $123M in Financing for...

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 11-Building Industrial Portfolio in...

HVPG Acquires Affordable Housing Community in Elk Grove,...

Rosewood Property Co. Begins Leasing 338-Unit Apartment Community...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 186-Unit Seniors Housing Property...