NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $48 million sale of Fannwood Estates, a 312-unit apartment complex in Queens. The six-story, rent-stabilized building occupies a full city block within the borough’s Rego Park neighborhood. Shaun Riney, Seth Glasser, Joe Koicim, Louis Zarif and Sean Fopeano of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.