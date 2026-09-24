Thursday, September 24, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of Apartment Building in Kearny, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

KEARNY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4 million sale of Helena Arms, a 17-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Kearny. The three-story building was constructed in 1969 and houses two studios, six one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom apartments. Devin Perez, Alan Cafiero and Dean Matuszewicz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the off-market transaction, and procured the undisclosed buyer. Mark Litwack of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

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