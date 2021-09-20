Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of Apartment Property in Miami Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4 million sale of Abbott Arms, a 25-unit apartment property located in Miami Beach. Evan Kristol and Felipe Echarte of Marcus & Millichap had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Richard Shindler, the Trustee of Abbott Arms Trust. The buyer was not disclosed. Abbott Arms is made up on two separate properties that will be combined into one.

Located at 7830 & 7834 Abbott Ave., Abbott Arms is situated 11.7 miles from downtown Miami. Built in 1963, 7830 Abbott Ave. is an eight-unit, two-story building. Built in 1940, the 7834 property is a 17-unit building.

At both properties, the units feature a total of 16 one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and one studio. The buildings sit on a corner site that includes three lots and has the potential to add 5,077 of rentable square feet. The community amenities for both properties include 12 onsite parking spaces, a pool, sundeck and basement for laundry and storage.