REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of Apartment Property in Miami Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Abbott Arms

Located at 7830 & 7834 Abbott Ave., Abbott Arms is situated 11.7 miles from downtown Miami.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4 million sale of Abbott Arms, a 25-unit apartment property located in Miami Beach. Evan Kristol and Felipe Echarte of Marcus & Millichap had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Richard Shindler, the Trustee of Abbott Arms Trust. The buyer was not disclosed. Abbott Arms is made up on two separate properties that will be combined into one.

Located at 7830 & 7834 Abbott Ave., Abbott Arms is situated 11.7 miles from downtown Miami. Built in 1963, 7830 Abbott Ave. is an eight-unit, two-story building. Built in 1940, the 7834 property is a 17-unit building.

At both properties, the units feature a total of 16 one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and one studio. The buildings sit on a corner site that includes three lots and has the potential to add 5,077 of rentable square feet. The community amenities for both properties include 12 onsite parking spaces, a pool, sundeck and basement for laundry and storage.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews