BOSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4 million sale of a 12-unit multifamily portfolio in the Dorchester area of Boston. The Fuller Street Portfolio comprises two six-unit buildings at 46-48 and 301-305 Fuller St. and a vacant buildable lot. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.