Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Merrillville, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4 million sale of Crossroads Plaza, a 184,721-square-foot shopping center in Merrillville, a northern suburb of Chicago. Located at 6110 Broadway, the property is anchored by Ruler Foods, Trader Buck’s and Treasure Hunt Deals. Ruler Foods, a subsidiary of Kroger, is the only grocer within a three-mile radius. Additional tenants include Family Dollar, Subway, Papa John’s and Rent-A-Center. Eric Abbott, Andrew Margulies, Adam Sklaver and Philip Kates of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in partnership with AM Group and utilized Marcus & Millichap’s auction platform to execute the sale.

