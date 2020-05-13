REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of CVS-Occupied Property in Winfield, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

WINFIELD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4 million sale of a 10,980-square-foot retail property net leased to CVS Pharmacy in Winfield, about 30 miles west of Chicago. The building is located on Geneva Road. Matt Emerick, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. Dean Giannakopoulos and Frank Montalto of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing. The property sold at 92 percent of its list price.

