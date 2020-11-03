Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of Property Net Leased to FedEx in Suburban Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a FedEx Ship Center in Elk Grove Village for $4 million. FedEx occupies the 36,395-square-foot building on a net-lease basis. The property is located at 1200 Devon Ave. near the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Dominic Sulo of Marcus & Millichap marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not disclosed.