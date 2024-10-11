Friday, October 11, 2024
The three-property portfolio includes 29 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of Wisconsin Multifamily Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

PLATTEVILLE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4 million sale of a 29-unit multifamily portfolio in Platteville, a city in western Wisconsin. The portfolio comprises Pioneer Bluff, built in 1890; Pioneer Ridge, constructed in 1997; and Pioneer Court, built in 1997. There are 27 four-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. Nearly all of the units in Pioneer Ridge are furnished. Patrick Suffield of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and the 1031 exchange buyer. Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the transaction.

