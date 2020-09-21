Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of 7-Eleven Property in Alsip, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

ALSIP, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.1 million sale of a 4,000-square-foot property occupied by 7-Eleven in Alsip, a southern suburb of Chicago. The build-to-suit property is located on 127th Street. The tenant has a 15-year lease. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local developer. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, an out-of-state investor completing a 1031 exchange.