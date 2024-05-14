Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Dunn Ave Plaza in Jacksonville was 67 percent leased at the time of sale to 26 national and local tenants.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Dunn Ave Plaza Shopping Center in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.1 million sale of Dunn Ave Plaza, a 42,570-square-foot shopping center located at 1440 Dunn Ave. in Jacksonville.

Simon Grigoryan and Edwinn Bruchman of Marcus & Millichap’s Jacksonville office led a limited marketing strategy on behalf of the seller, which generated eight offers within the first two weeks. The duo also procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

Situated on 3.4 acres within a mile of I-95, Dunn Ave Plaza was 67 percent occupied at the time of sale to 26 national, regional and local tenants.

