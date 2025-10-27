Monday, October 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The portfolio encompasses 66 units across 3.4 acres.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Platteville, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

PLATTEVILLE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.1 million sale of a 66-unit multifamily portfolio in Platteville, a city in southwestern Wisconsin. Blake Hanlon and Mark Peltin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, a group of investors from out of state. Michael Hughes of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing. The sale marked the first time the properties had ever been brought to market. The majority of the portfolio was developed and held by the same family office for more than 40 years. The new ownership plans to improve operations. The buildings feature a mix of floor plans and are situated near the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

You may also like

Inland, Devon Complete 85,330 SF Self-Storage Redevelopment in...

Pegasus Arranges $3.2M Sale of Chatham Plaza Retail...

Huntington Construction Expands Operations to Ohio

Elmore Investments Buys Land in Aledo, Texas for...

Tricon, HHS Complete 100-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Garland,...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 43,736 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Negotiates $53.2M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in...

CBRE Brokers $39.7M Sale of Connecticut Affordable Seniors...

TCB Completes 49-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Worcester,...