Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Platteville, Wisconsin

PLATTEVILLE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.1 million sale of a 66-unit multifamily portfolio in Platteville, a city in southwestern Wisconsin. Blake Hanlon and Mark Peltin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, a group of investors from out of state. Michael Hughes of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing. The sale marked the first time the properties had ever been brought to market. The majority of the portfolio was developed and held by the same family office for more than 40 years. The new ownership plans to improve operations. The buildings feature a mix of floor plans and are situated near the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.