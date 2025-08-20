Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Firestone fully occupies the 5,798-square-foot retail property in Kernersville, N.C., on a 15-year absolute triple-net lease.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Retail Property in Kernersville, North Carolina Leased to Firestone

by John Nelson

built retail property located at 1186 S. Main St. in Kernersville, about 20 miles west of Greensboro, N.C. Automotive services firm Firestone, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC, fully occupies the 5,798-square-foot property on a 15-year absolute triple-net lease.

Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a North Carolina-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. Donald Gilchrist served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in North Carolina for the deal.

“The Firestone closing demonstrates the growing wave of private capital flowing into the net-lease market, fueled by the passage of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ improving confidence and the prospect of interest rate cuts,” says McMinn. “We expect this momentum to carry into the second half of 2025, driven by lower interest rates, increased 1031 exchange activity and stronger deal flow.”

