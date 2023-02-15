Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Wichita

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

The 14,820-square-foot building is located at 13534 W. Maple St.

WICHITA, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 14,820-square-foot retail property occupied by Walgreens in Wichita for $5.1 million. The net-leased building is located at 13534 W. Maple St. Christopher Pappas and Michael Cardone of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Michael Fusco, Michael Kook, Seth Glasser and Steven Siegel of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a New York-based corporation completing a 1031 exchange.