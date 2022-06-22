REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.2M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Building in Niles, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The 56,261-square-foot property is home to Quality Elevator Products Inc.

NILES, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 56,261-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Niles for $5.2 million. The property, located at 7760 N. Merrimac Ave., sold for above asking price. Constructed in 1975, the facility features a clear height of 18 feet, eight internal docks and one drive-in door. The tenant and seller, Quality Elevator Products Inc., had owned the building since 2004. Peter Doughty and Dylan Hyde of Marcus & Millichap represented Quality Elevator Products. The duo also procured the buyer, a real estate investment firm focused on industrial assets.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  