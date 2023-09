BOSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.2 million sale of Beals Street Apartments, a nine-unit multifamily building in Boston’s Brookline neighborhood. Constructed in 1909, Beals Street Apartments features six condo-style, two-bedroom residences and three studio apartments. Matthew Pierce of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual/personal trust, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.