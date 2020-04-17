REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.2M Sale of CVS Pharmacy-Occupied Property in Suburban Chicago

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.2 million sale of a 14,421-square-foot property occupied by CVS Pharmacy in Tinley Park, a southern suburb of Chicago. Constructed as a build-to-suit for CVS, the building is located at 9551 171st St. Matt Emerick, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a developer. A Texas-based institutional buyer purchased the asset.

