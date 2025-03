NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.2 million sale of a 9,640-square-foot retail building in the Rego Park area of Queens. C-Town Supermarkets anchors the building, which features 100 feet of frontage along 63rd Drive and is also home to three other service-oriented retailers. Joseph French Jr. and Kodi Traver of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.