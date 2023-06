CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Kedzie Plaza in Chicago for $5.2 million. The 73,876-square-foot retail property is located at 4725 S. Kedzie Ave. Tenants include Dunkin’, Metro by T-Mobile, Subway, Domino’s and Sally Beauty. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a local private investor. Seller information was not provided.