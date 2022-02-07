Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.2M Sale of Riviera Multifamily Property in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Kent, Wash., Riviera I & II features three residential buildings with a total of 26 apartments.

KENT, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Riviera I & II, a multifamily community located at 10718 SR 238th St. in Kent. A limited liability company sold the asset to a limited liability company for $5.2 million.

Riviera I & II consists of three residential buildings offering a total of 26 apartments. The property features one 14-unit building, which was built in 1978, and two six-unit buildings that were built in 1968. The property offers a mix of one-bedroom/one-bath, two-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/one-and-a-half baths.

Kellan Moll and Scott Morasch of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller and the buyer in the deal.