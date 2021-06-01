REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Logan Square

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 23-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood for $5.3 million. The property, located at 2865 W. Shakespeare Ave., was fully occupied at the time of sale. James Ziegler and Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, JAB Real Estate. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews