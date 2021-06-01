Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Logan Square

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 23-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood for $5.3 million. The property, located at 2865 W. Shakespeare Ave., was fully occupied at the time of sale. James Ziegler and Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, JAB Real Estate. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.