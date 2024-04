BOSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $5.3 million sale of a 20-unit workforce housing building in the Dorchester area of Boston. The four-story building at 820-828 Blue Hill Ave. offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 21,410 square feet of space. Information on specific income restrictions was not disclosed. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.